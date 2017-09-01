Forgotten architect helped to shape Hastings town centre

This week, in his ongoing series, Ion Castro takes a look at Cambridge Road and Robertson Street.

He writes. Cambridge Road runs uphill from Robertson Street to Bohemia Road.

This junction with Robertson Street is interesting because Yates’, which was originally the ‘Public Hall’ and the building on its left, the ‘Grand Electra’ are actually in Robertson Street which continues as far as Andrews the Estate Agents on the corner.

Up the hill Cambridge Road becomes Bohemia Road where it joins with White Rock Road opposite the slip road that used to service the Royal East Sussex Hospital, opposite the entrance to White Rock Gardens. In 1859 the lower part of Cambridge Road was known as Linton Terrace with Trinity Terrace higher up but, by the 1870’s, the name Cambridge Road had appeared with Cambridge Terrace, at the bottom Linton Terrace, higher up on the opposite side of the road and Trinity Terrace above that.

The southern side of the lower part of Cambridge Road had been mostly built by the mid 19th century and development was spreading uphill as the century progressed.

On the southern side, Lancaster’s (later taken over by Plummer Roddis, now Debenhams with this premises being sold off and emerging as ‘Daltons’) was sandwiched between The Tabernacle Evangelical Church (1854) and the Robertson Street Congregational Church, rebuilt by Henry Ward (1854 – 1927).

Henry Ward was a prolific, versatile and almost forgotten Hastings architect based in Bank Buildings near the Memorial. He was the architect of the Observer Building (1924) at 53 Cambridge Road, Plummer Roddis (now Debenhams) that dominates the eastern end of Robertson Street (1927) and of course Hastings Town Hall (1881) as well as many other well-known buildings, not forgetting the late 19th century refit of the bar and the tile murals at Havelock public house further down the road.

All illustrations throughout this series are from Ion Castro's own collection and he can make available copies of many of the historic images used in this series.

Captions:

1859 map.

This extract from the 1859 map produced for Hastings Corporation shows what would become Cambridge Road in the middle of the image, Cornwallis Park above it is as yet unbuilt and the Priory Farm is still in place.

Cambridge Rd 1860s.

This print from an unnamed photographer dates from the 1860’s, Hastings’ Albert Memorial built in 1862 does not appear to be present but The Tabernacle Evangelical Church (1854) and the Robertson Street Congregational Church (1856) can be seen on the right. The building surrounded with scaffolding appears to be ‘Priory Gardens Villas’ that disappeared in the 1930’s to make way for the ABC Ritz Cinema. To its right can be seen the flank wall of the Public Hall (now Yates’). The buildings on the left are probably the remains of the Priory Farm.

Cambridge Rd 1900.

By 1900 Cambridge Road is of course complete but tram track and overhead would not appear until 1905. In July of that year tramcars brought by rail would be moved from Hastings Station on wagons and lowered onto the new track here and towed to Silverhill Depot by traction engine. ‘Priory Gardens Villas’ can be seen to the left of centre of the image and to the right Campbell’s Carriage Works, then Priory Street and Cambridge Terrace. The ABC cinema and GPO would appear some 30 years later.

Cambridge Road, Memorial and Castle, Hastings.

By the 1950’s The ABC Cinema has appeared, Campbell’s Carriage Works has been replaced with a garage and the GPO has been built.

Campbell.

An advert from the 1880’s for the stylish Carriages obtainable from Campbell’s the Carriage builders at 16 & 17 Cambridge Road. The premises later became a garage before being demolished and the site being absorbed into what is now ESK.

Empire Day 1910.

Empire Day was celebrated on 24th May, prior to her death in 1901 it commemorated Queen Victoria’s Birthday and in 1958 it was renamed ‘British Commonwealth Day’ and renamed again in 1966 as ‘Commonwealth Day’. The date of Commonwealth Day was also changed to 10th June, the official birthday of the present Queen Elizabeth II. The date was again changed in 1977 to the second Monday in March.

In the years before the first war it appears to have been an ideal excuse for uniformed parades of the military police cadets etc, normally to Alexandra Park where a ‘drum head ceremony’ would usually take place so this view taken in 1910 is unusual. They are level with the junction of Cornwallis Gardens and Cambridge Road and the card was posted on May 25th, the day after Empire Day. The terrace on the left is virtually unchanged but quarter of a century later the ABC Ritz Cinema and Hastings General Post Office will occupy the centre of the picture.

First Church in Robertson Street built 1856.

This church which spanned the edge of the former sea cliff had its main entrance one storey down in the fashionable Robertson Street and was outgrown by its congregation and was rebuilt on a grander scale 30 years later.

Hastings from the Bohemia Road.

This Rock & Co’s print from 1864 shows the area that would be covered by ‘Cornwallis Park’ just over a decade later. Wellington Square can be seen as well as the towers the Queens Hotel and the right hand side of Cambridge Road is complete. The ‘A’ shape of the Tabernacle Evangelical Church (1854) can be seen on the right and below it the Robertson Street Congregational Church with the square tower of the original church mimicking the (now gone) towers of the Queens Hotel.

Lancaster.

Sandwiched between The Tabernacle Evangelical Church and the Robertson Street Congregational Church the premises still trades as an independent furniture store with the original business having been acquired by Plummer Roddis and the premises later declared redundant. The frontage has been completely re-faced with only the right-hand dormer window remaining.

Observer.

Prolific Hastings architect Henry Ward designed this building at 53 Cambridge Road, construction of which had been delayed by the first war until 1924 for the publishers of the Hastings Observer who stayed there for the next 60 years. The building descended over the sea cliff to Claremont below to link with Parsons’ original building. Its internal structure was designed to house the massive hot-metal printing presses that produced the local paper and many others.

Observer Letterhead.

A Parsons’ original letterhead from 1930 proudly displays their head office.

Second Church in Robertson Street built 1886 Pike 1885.

Under the charismatic Reverend New the congregation expanded and the church, with its main entrance in Robertson Street was rebuilt in enlarged form and remains largely unchanged today.

