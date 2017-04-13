Forest School fun for kids taking place in the park

A Forest School Fun course for under fives starts on Friday April 21 .

The course, which is run by Education Futures Trust, is great for anyone looking to enjoy the outdoors with their little ones, meet new people and connect with nature through various activities and games.

Forest school for under 5’s is run by a specialised outdoor learning team at Education Futures trust, a Hastings based charity dedicated to providing innovative support and learning tailored to the needs of children and families in the local area..

The course will be held at Alexandra Park and cost £5 per child (parent/s included) per session, with £3 required per additional child.

Forest school will meet at 1pm at the band stand each week with each session running until 2.30pm.

Forest Schools is based on developing self-esteem, confidence, independence and responsibility in children of all ages and ability, says Education Futures Trust.

This is achieved through inspirational, stimulating, hands-on, outdoor experiences in a woodland environment.

Its aim is not to replace classroom learning but to enhance, expand and add to it.

These experiences are had in all but the very worst weather. Whilst there is a structure, it is a ‘child led’ educational experience. Children are encouraged to express their views and ideas in order to make choices, shape sessions and initiate activities for themselves.

They are allowed time and space to use imagination and creativity; and to explore, investigate and discover their environment in relation to their own evolving learning interests.

Opportunities are given to assess risk for themselves within acceptable boundaries – in an environment that is safe, relaxed and non-confrontational

The course runs for six weeks and booking is open now. Get in touch to secure your place by calling 01424 72224 or emailing office@educationfuturestrust.org.

Education Futures Trust provides high quality and innovative support and learning tailored to the needs of children, families and vulnerable adults in Hastings and the surrounding area.

Last year it won the prestigious SPARK Award in recognition of the work it does to change the lives of local children and young people.

Education Futures Trust is always keen to have volunteers who can bring new skills and ideas to the organisation. They are grateful for as little or as much time as you have available and in return will offer you ongoing support and training. To find out more call Volunteer Co-ordinator Debby on 07961 674045.

