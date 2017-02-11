Forecasters issue snow warning

Sussex could be hit by a flurry of sleet and snow today (Saturday), weather forecasters say.

Met Office forecasters issued a yellow warning for snow across parts of South East England including most of Kent and Sussex.

Forecasters say the outbreaks of snow could bring local accumulations of 2-3 cm in some areas which they say could see some disruption to transport due to slippery conditions on roads and pavements.

A Met Office spokesman said: “An organised area of sleet and snow is feeding into parts of southeast England and East Anglia.

“This is likely to continue for much of the morning though this will increasingly turn to rain.

“Some small accumulations are possible across the warning area however many parts will see little or no cover, and and where it does settle it is likely to melt through Saturday.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.