For its a jolly good Yellow Week

The local community pulled out all the stops to help raise funds for St Michael’s Hospice during Yellow Week celebrations (February 6-12).

The special event was extended from the annual Yellow Day to a week-long celebration, marking the 30th Anniversary of the Hospice.

Last year’s event raised a whopping £7,000 and Laura Sully, Community Fundraiser at St Michael’s Hospice, says that with so many fundraising events held throughout Hastings and Rother during Yellow Week they hope to raise even more this year.

“It was a fantastic week with schools and businesses across Hastings and Rother embracing the yellow theme,” she said. “They enjoyed lots of delicious cakes along with learning about their local Hospice and the specialist palliative care it provides to adults living with a life-limiting illness.”

Laura says they are delighted with the number of people who have supported Yellow Week.

“We have so many wonderful people to thank, including local businesses, staff and volunteers who really came together to collect money and raise awareness, ASDA and Morrisons for holding collections and Adam Sully for designing the Yellow Week sticker which went down at treat with all the children taking part in the yellow fun.

“We would also like to thank all the schools who rallied together to sell cakes, hold book sales, wear yellow and learn about the Hospice.

“A number of local primary schools also took part in a ‘design a cake’ competition and we’re looking forward to announcing the winner, who will win a real replica of their drawing, kindly baked by Annie Starr.”

The Hospice is looking forward to holding more celebrations and special events throughout 2017 to mark the milestone anniversary.

For further information or of you would like to hold a fundraiser for St Michael’s, visit the website at: www.stmichaelshospice.com/30th