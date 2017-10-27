Food charity supported by Queen of the Jungle

The 2015 winner of popular reality TV show I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here... has pledged her support to a Hastings charity hoping to bring an end to food waste.

Vicky Pattison, also known for her role on Geordie Shore, has become an ambassador for Dom’s Food Mission, which collects tonnes of food that would otherwise be thrown out by supermarkets and uses it to provide meals for the homeless and hungry.

Vicky Pattison visits Dom's Food Mission at a school in Hastings. Credit: David Sims/WENN.com SUS-171020-145309001

Miss Pattison said: “Dom is the most incredible human being helping those less fortunate than him in his local area. He noticed a problem and is fixing it. He’s just an incredible role model for society – it’s men like him who deserve an OBE.

“Dom is literally helping solve a huge issue in society, and without him, some families and people in Hastings would not have a meal, or school children a hot meal every day. His role is so vital in his local area and people rely on him to eat – it shouldn’t be like that but it is. I wish everyone was as kind, hard-working and giving as Dom is and I hope everyone in the area gets involved, donates food and funds to such a special and important cause.

“Dom is a force to be reckoned with – he has got the backing of M&S, Greggs, KFC – but there’s always more that could be done and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

Dom Warren, founder of Dom’s Food Mission, said: “One of Dom’s Food Mission’s ambassadors, Wayne Lineker, introduced Vicky to me and explained that we help feed so many in our community by stopping food waste. Instantly Vicky agreed to join Dom’s Food Mission and has been in talks with me ever since.

“Having Wayne and Vicky will help us reach so many more less fortunate people and continue to make a huge difference to people’s lives. I’d like to thank Wayne, Vicky and everyone involved. I’m so grateful we have such incredible people on our charity.”

For details, visit www.domsfoodmission.com.