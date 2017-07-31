Follow the bear to help Winkle Club

Have your say

Hastings Adventure Golf is using the launch of its new loyalty club, the Caddie Club, to raise funds for local charity – The Winkle Club.

With the help of a little brown bear, Caddie Bear, who arrived in Hastings last week, a fun photo caption competition is running online with every entry increasing the cash donation to the Winkle Club charity.

Stuart Homewood of the Winkle Club charity said: “Big thanks to Hastings Adventure Golf for giving us the opportunity.

“We are hoping to raise some much-needed cash for several local good causes.”

Simon Tompkins of Hastings Adventure Golf, said: “We wanted to help the Winkle Club charity and its work with many local charities so what better way than getting our mischievous Caddie Bear to help.

“He’s a friendly fellow so we are asking the public to throw us their best and funniest captions and every captions results in a donation to the charity.”

The competition, running weekly on Facebook from July 22, will see Caddie Bear in some precarious and fun situations.

The public can suggest a photo caption with each suggestion raising more cash for the charity. The winning caption each week will also scoop free golf passes.

The Caddie Club loyalty scheme is open to everyone who downloads the free app and registers.

