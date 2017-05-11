Five arrested over flat fall death ‘stood down’ from police bail

Five people arrested following the death of a man who fell from flats in the early hours of New Year’s Day have been ‘stood down’ from police bail.

However Sussex Police says it is still investigating the quintet’s movements on the night that Daniel Dawson died.

Five people - three men aged 26, 29 and 35 and two women aged 24 and 29, all from St Leonards - were arrested in connection with the death of Mr Dawson following an incident at an address in Charles Road just after 4.45am on New Year’s Day.

The force has said the five have now been ‘stood down’ from police bail, but officers are continuing to investigate the events of that evening which ended with the death of Mr Dawson.

A police spokesperson said: “There remain a number of lines of enquiry that are being examined, including detailed timelines of each individual’s movements and apparent substances found at the flat.”