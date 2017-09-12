Firm donates furniture to charity

Pestalozzi International Village Trust have expressed their thanks after receiving a large donation of office furniture. Local engineering firm VACGEN generously donated more than 200 pieces of office furniture and IT equipment to replace old furniture in student rooms and around the site, after moving to new premises near Hailsham.

The educational charity, based in Sedlescombe, is currently home to 38 students and has 18 office-based staff and volunteers. Sue Walton, Pestalozzi’s CEO, says VACGEN’s gift was greatly appreciated. “It also allowed Pestalozzi to expand office space to accommodate office-based volunteers,” she said. “Pestalozzi relies solely on support and donations from businesses and individuals, so gifts such as this are incredibly valuable.”

Sue says it’s estimated that the donated furniture saved the charity more than £3,000; money which can now go towards paying for students scholarships. “As a charity we prioritise spending on our scholarship programme so there is very little left over for things like renewing our student’s dated bedroom furniture let alone replacing office chairs. We are tremendously grateful to have the opportunity to give our students functioning furniture in their rooms. And a number of our staff are sitting very much more comfortably because of VACGEN’s generosity!”

A spokesperson for VACGEN says they were pleased to help. “Pestalozzi is a great charity. We were delighted that they could make use of the furniture. We’re glad it’s gone to such a good home.”

