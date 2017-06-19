Firefighters tackle Hastings house fire

Firefighters tackled a house fire in Hastings on Friday (June 16).

Four crews and the fire service’s Aerial Ladder Platform (ALP) were called to a home in Mount Pleasant Road at around 4.33pm after reports of a fire on the first and second floors of the property.

Firefighters wearing breathing equipment tackled using a hose reel jet, a main jet and firefighting foam.

The cause of the fire was found to be accidental with the last crews leaving the scene at around 8.45pm. A re-inspection carried out later in the evening.

Photo submitted by Talia Kinch.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.