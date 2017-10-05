Fire crews tackling fire in St Leonards

Firefighters are currently tackling a blaze in St Leonards

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called just after 4pm today (Thursday, October 5) to reports of smoke issuing from a building in London Road in the Silverhill area.

Breathing apparatus and hose reels are being used to tackle the fire, which is in a flat above a shop.

Six fire engines have been sent to the scene.

There are no reports of injuries.

Roads are being affected and members of the public are being asked to avoid the area if possible.