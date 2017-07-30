A fire broke out on Hastings seafront this afternoon before it was put out by a chippy owner.

Police are still investigating the cause of the fire in the doorway of the Old Town Local in East Beach Street.

Fire at Hastings Seafront. The Old Town.

Firefighters have indicated that the fire was started deliberately, but officers are arriving on scene to have a closer look, police said.

Derman Caparoglu, who owns the neighbouring chippy Old Town Fryer, said he was alerted to the fire by passers-by and put it out before the fire service arrived.

