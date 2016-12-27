Film and a concert to help save lifeboat

A special evening of film and music takes place at St Mary in the Castle on Friday January 20 to support the campaign to restore former Hastings Lifeboat the Cyril and Lillian Bishop to its former glory.

The boat is known as The Ghost of Dunkirk due to the role she played in the war-time evacuation.

The event runs from 7.15pm - 11pm and features live music from Jiggery Pokery, The Salts , RX Shanty Men, Harmony One and Now and Then.

It will also include a song specially written about the lifeboat by Jiggery Pokery.

Tickets are £8.50 in advance from Hastings Tourist Information Centre, Aquila House, Hastings Seafront, or from Cobblers to the Old Town, The Jenny Lind and the FILO in High Street, Old Town.

Tickets on the door will cost £10.

