Fighting dementia is a walk in the park

Walkers put their best foot forward to unite against dementia in the recent Hastings Memory Walk which raised moe than

£800 for Alzheimer’s Society.

Jay Kramer (in blue tee-shirt) with friends and family at Alexandra Park for the Memory Walk 4myXAtWCrTlxO20OQwHY

A total of 27 people joined in the walk, which took place at Alexandra Park, Hastings on Saturday, October 28.

The approximately 5km walk, was organised by Hastings resident, Jay Kramer. This is the second memory walk in memory of Jay’s mother Olwen, who died last year after living with dementia for eight years.

Jay’s family and friends have all been affected in some way by dementia and they wanted to take action to support the Alzheimer’s Society charity.

Jay says it was a perfect day for a walk in Alexandra Park. “It was a lovely sunny day and a great turn out to walk through the beautiful park,” she said. “This is the second year we have organised a walk in memory of Olwen and next year we hope it will be even bigger.

“Thanks to everyone who contributed to raising over £800 for the Alzheimer’s Society.”

Elisa Vaughan, Alzheimer’s Society operations manager for Sussex, says dementia is set to be the 21st century’s biggest killer, adding: “It’s great news that Jay, her family and friends united against dementia.

“Dementia devastates lives. Walk with us at Memory Walk and dementia won’t win! Every pound raised will help Alzheimer’s Society provide information and support, improve care, fund research and create lasting change for people affected by dementia.”

Memory Walk aims to raise £9million nationally this year. To donate to Jay’s JustGiving page, visit:https:// tinyurl. com/y8rqygna