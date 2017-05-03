Fight to save Fairlight nursery

A campaign is being launched to save a much-loved nursery.

Fairlight Playgroup and Nursery needs to raise at least £5,000 to make it viable, its secretary said.

It has seen a drop in the numbers of children attending in recent years.

Kizzy Glazier, secretary, said: “There are only two children booked in for September and we as a committee are now looking to run a campaign to fight for Fairlight playgroup.

“We need to raise at least £5,000 to make the nursery viable and are looking at a whole range of ways we can do this. As a committee we are saddened this amazing asset to the village is under threat.”

Marilyn Clarke, the nursery’s treasurer, said: “The nursery was established in the 1970s in order to provide a safe and nurturing environment for pre-school children of families that had moved into the new Fairlight Cove development. Since then it has become a well-respected provider of early years childcare.

“It provides childcare to pre-school children aged two to four.

“The Government currently provides 15 hours free childcare for three- to four-year-olds. From September this will change to 30 hours providing parents meet the criteria.

“This Government funding is not enough to cover running costs and we are not permitted to charge top-up fees, so it is incumbent upon us to fundraise in order to keep going.

“This academic year we have already had a nearly new sale and a jumble sale and successfully applied for East Sussex County Council HEPA (Healthy Eating and Physical Activity) funding. However this money is ring-fenced and has been used to purchase equipment to enhance the teaching that is delivered.

“Our numbers have declined over the past couple of years which is why we find ourselves in this predicament and most of the children currently attending will be leaving at the end of the summer term. During the past few months we have been attempting to address the drop in numbers.

“We are not giving up without a fight. Over the next few months we are planning a number of fundraising events, such as a quiz night, Great Fairlight Bake Off cake competition, dance, family fun day and setting up a JustGiving page.”

Further information may be obtained by calling the nursery on 01424 814726 during nursery hours or visiting www.fairlightplaygroup.simplesite.com.

