Festive flashmob raises valuable funds for mental health charity

A flashmob gathered at Marks & Spencer in Hastings on Sunday, December 18 to help raise funds for a local mental health service.

The Battle & Hastings Rock Choir entertained customers with an impromptu Christmas concert in the M&S store to support Hastings Your Way – a mental health service delivered by the Together charity.

The event was organised to raise money for the store’s Charity of the Year, which was chosen by colleagues earlier in 2016 for being a cause close to their hearts and for supporting the local community.

The festive flashmob was successful in totting up the store’s fundraising efforts this year, bringing the team’s total to just under £2,000.

Keiran Pollock, M&S customer assistant and member of the rock choir, said: “When we started supporting Together, we set ourselves the target of raising £2,000 by Christmas. As a member of the Battle & Hastings Rock Choir, I thought it would be a great idea to bring some festive cheer to our customers while raising money for a good cause and help us to reach our goal. We had great feedback from the customers after our flashmob, who were over the moon that we’d brought some extra Christmas spirit to their shopping experience and, in turn, were more than happy to support our Charity of the Year. Mental health problems are something that affects so many of us, whether it be a family member or a personal experience, so it was really important to our team that we hit our £2,000 target to support local people using the Hastings service.”

