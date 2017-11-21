Festive family fun at Christmas Fair

Cat lovers are invited to join the Bluebell Ridge Cat Re-homing Centre, Chown’s Hill, Hastings for their annual Christmas Fair on Sunday, December 3, 11-2pm.

The free event promises to be full of festive fun for all the family. Visitors will also have the chance to meet the cats at the centre, who are looking for a happy Christmas in a new home.

A variety of stalls will offer a range of gifts, festive decorations, Christmas cards, tombola, raffle, face painting, festive food and more.

Carol singing will be kindly provided by Friends Unlimited from 12:45pm.

Myra Grove, Centre Manager for Bluebell Ridge says everyone is welcome: “We always look forward to opening our doors to the public as it’s a chance for people to have festive fun whilst meeting some of the cats that we care for,” she said. “Funds raised on the day will go towards rescuing and caring for more local animals in need.”

Bluebell Ridge is owned and operated by the Sussex East and Hastings branch of the RSPCA. It is a separate charity within the national body and entirely self-financing. Each year the branch has to raise over £150,000 to keep the centre open and they heavily rely on the generosity of local supporters.

For more information on the Christmas Fair, or to view the cat’s looking for a new home, visit: www.bluebellridge.org.uk