Festive Art and Gifts at community centre sale

A one day Festive Art and Gift Sale is being held at Southwater Community Centre, Stainsby Street, St Leonards on Sea, this Saturday (November 11), 10.30-4.30pm.

The event is a joint collaboration of local artists Chris Dredge of Ashes to Embers Studio and Sheryl Hall of Latibulum Lumen Candles. Sheryl said: “All our candles are designed, carved, poured and packaged by ourselves. We use only the highest quality ingredients in our candles and source all our materials from ethical suppliers.”

Both artists regularly donate to various charities and are members of St Leonards based Zoom Arts. Sheryl added: “Come visit our one day only Festive Art and Gift Sale. There will be free drink and nibbles for shoppers including mulled wine.“ www.ashes2embersstudio.com/www.latlumencandles.com