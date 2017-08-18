Festival in St Leonards celebrates Bengali culture

Members of Hastings and Rother Bengali Forum held their annual summer festival in St Leonards at the weekend, which drew in scores of visitors.

The event took place on Sunday (August 13) at Concordia Hall in Church Road.

Some of the deputy mayors who attended. Picture by Roberts Photographic

It was chaired by the president of Hastings and Rother Bengali Forum, Abdul Mukith, presented by Firuza Jahan Poppy and Mimi Ahmed, and opened by Shiblu Sadik.

The festival’s attendees were treated to numerous multicultural activities, in which adults and children participated.

Activities include traditional and patriotic Bengali dances, live music, play acting and the reciting of traditional poems and live comedy pieces.

There was also food on offer for guests.

Speeches by four deputy mayors were also made at the event, namely by Cllr Abul Kalam Azad from Bexhill, Cllr Harun Miah from Eastbourne, Cllr Zulhash Uddinand from Southborough in Tunbridge Wells, and deputy mayor of Hastings Cllr Nigel Sinden, Cllr Alan Roberts and Cllr Rehnuma Hayder.

Mr Mukith said: “Overall the summer festival was a huge success.

“We’re proud of the turnout, not only from Bangladeshis, but also from other cultures.

“It was supported by Hastings Borough Council and Maa Food Ltd.

“On behalf of Hastings Bengali Forum I’d like to thank everyone who attended and made the event a success.

“It was a wonderful event and very enjoyable.

“A lot of hard work was put into the festival and I’m very proud of the outcome.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.