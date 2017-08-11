Feast for the senses is promised at flower show

There will be more than 70 classes when Crowhurst Horticultural Society holds its big Summer Flower Show on Saturday August 12 as part of the Village Fayre.

The large marquee, on the recreation ground, will be ablaze of colours and scents from the cut flowers and floral arrangements.

Alongside the home grown vegetables, fruit, pot plants roses, dahlias and special produce There are children’s entries, cakes, bread , biscuits and preserves in the cookery classes, as well as handicraft and photos.

There will be a honey bee display with live observation hive, and a plant stall. Produce from the show will be for sale after it ends.

The show gets underway at 2pm. Mary Boorman, from the Society, said: “Come along and enjoy the flower show as part of the village Fayre.”