Fashion show to help raise funds for St Michael’s

Privately-owned fashion retailer M&Co, Devonshire Road, Bexhill are hosting an evening of fashion and fundraising for St Michael’s hospice next Thursday, August 31, at 6pm.

The evening will begin with an exciting fashion show which will give the audience the opportunity to view highlights from the new M&Co transitional collection. After the show, everyone can browse their favourite items up close and try on or make any purchases with their ten percent discount voucher received on the night.

Tickets, which are limited and will be sold on a first come first served basis, are £3 and are on sale now at M&Co Bexhill. All proceeds will be donated to St Michaels Hospice. Refreshments will be provided.

All attendees will receive a ten percent discount voucher which is to be used on the night. Terms and Conditions apply. See in-store for full details.