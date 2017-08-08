Fantastic sum raised for Popeye

A special presentation was made on Monday to Ron Everett’s daughter Lindy following the success of the Carnival Week Gurning Contest.

Ron, who died in July, was known by everyone, as ‘Popeye’ was a real character who delighted people by happily posing for pictures with them.

Popeye presentation 2 SUS-170808-122255001

He was a carnival regular and helped to raise good sums for charity over the years.

The gurning event, devised by Keith and Heather Leech, raised an incredible £905.39 for Ron’s funeral fund.

Monday’s presentation, on Winkle Island, saw the money presented to Lindy by Mayor Judy Rogers. Appropriately it was handed over in a spinach tin.

The ceremony was attended by members from the different groups in the old town. Joining them was Ron’s old mate Sid Saunders, whose idea it was for people to wear sailor’s hats during the carnival procession on Saturday, as a way of remembering Ron.

Sid said: “It was an incredible amount to raise for Ron.”

Friday’s gurning event saw a raffle with prizes donated from the community, including tea for two at Aroma and a picture by Andy Dennis from the Old Town gallery. Pieces of a large cake made by Judges bakery were sold and there was a mystery auction of gifts from Reids in George Street.

The Hastings Winkle Club intend to top up the sum raised for Ron.

A celebration of Ron’s life will take place on August 24 at the East Hastings Angling Club from 7pm and all are welcome and are encouraged to wear nautical dress and hats.