Family rescued after being cut off by the tide

A family of four had to be rescued by Hastings lifeboat crews after they got cut off by the tide while on a coastal walk.

The group, believed to be a mother, father and two children, had been enjoying a stroll on Sunday evening (August 28) when they found themselves stranded at Cliff End at Pett Level at around 7.30pm.

Luckily they were able to call for help and Hastings inshore lifeboat picked them up and returned them to the lifeboat station.

All four were unharmed.

The shout was one of several received during what lifeboat coxswain Steve Warne described as a “very busy” week.

Between Monday August 22 and Sunday August 28, Hastings Lifeboat was called out nine times.

These included two reports of people being cut off by the tide, a swimmer who was overdue to come in and a couple of reports of dinghies which were thought to be in trouble - but later turned out to be false alarms.

It is thought the increase in calls could be because beach-goers are more alert following the tragic incident at Camber Sands last Wednesday (August 24) in which five daytrippers lost their lives.

Steve said “it’s not a bad thing” that concerned people are calling the RNLI.

He said: “It’s good the general public on the shore are looking out to sea and taking note of what’s going on.”

Steve added: “People are starting to take notice of our Respect the Water campaign where we are trying to make people aware of what the sea can be like, without taking the fun out of it.”

To find out more about the RNLI’s Respect the Water campaign, visit www.respectthewater.com

* Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @RyeObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.