Fair offers fresh opportunities for jobseekers

Young people were able to explore new opportunities and see what is on offer when MP Amber Rudd hosted her seventh Jobs and Apprenticeships Fair.

The well-attended Fair took place at South Coast College Hastings last Friday and was sponsored by Hastings Direct, Optivo, PeoplePlus and Azur, Jobseekers were able to make contact with 36 exhibitors offering employment and training opportunities.

Hastings Apprenticeship and Jobs Fair. Held at Sussex Coast College. Amber Rudd meeting Student Ambassadors SUS-170929-120716001

There was also a range of hubs and workshops offering guidance and advice to jobseekers. This included a Careers Hub offering practical tips to jobseekers being run by Santander, The Federation of Small Businesses and Hastings Works, as well as an IT Hub run by Pitman Training.

Organisations attending covered eveything from hair and beauty to home deliver and included marks and Spencers, Hastings Direct, Yodel, NatWest, Plumpton College, Marshall Tufflex and the British Army.

Amber commented: “Over the last seven years we have seen the number of people in Hastings and Rye who are claiming the key out of work benefits fall by 31%. This is over 1,000 more local people who now have the financial security of a regular pay-packet and are developing their skills. But I am clear that there is still more to do.

“It often remains challenging for many who are unemployed to find the right opportunities. This is where I know my Jobs and Apprenticeships Fairs help – helping jobseekers to identify local vacancies which meet their talents and ambitions, and to make contact with the businesses and employers who can offer a bright future in employment.”

