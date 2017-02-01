Town celebrates receiving EU grant to support local fishery

This week saw the launch of the Fisheries Local Action Group (FLAG)2 project at Jerwood Gallery.

More than 40 representatives from the fishing fleet, Hastings Borough Council, the Marine Management Organisation (MMO) and local business and voluntary organisations gathered to celebrate successfully securing £800,000 of European Maritime Fisheries Funding to help sustain and develop the ongoing future of the fleet and fishery businesses.

FLAG2 is the second round of funding to help benefit local fisheries, coastal communities and the wider supply chain infrastructure.

In round one, Hastings FLAG used the funding to support more than 20 projects, including Classroom on the Coast, improvements to Winch Road, net folding machines for fishing boats, improvements to the fish market, a new fish smokery and the coastal fishing trail.

“This is excellent news for our local fishing industry,” said Cllr Peter Chowney, the council’s leader.

“As lead authority, we will work with FLAG partners to target funding in three areas; a sustainable fleet and supply chain, protection of the environment and identity of the place and we will focus on fewer, bigger projects.

“Our local fishing heritage goes way beyond the direct economics of fishing and has a huge impact on other areas including tourism.”

FLAG board chair Steve Manwaring saod: “The FLAG programme in Hastings is recognised as a strong local partnership which is achieving real results. We are delighted that we have received further investment and together we can support our local industry, develop a Hastings brand and contribute to the promotion of the Hastings catch positively to new markets and consumers. Our launch was a great success in demonstrating what has been achieved, consulting on the programme and ensuring that our partners are engaged in the new FLAG2 initiative.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.