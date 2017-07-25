Hastings flying the flag with some of UK’s best green spaces

Three Hastings parks and green spaces have been recognised by the Green Flag Award Scheme as three of the very best in the world.

Alexandra Park, St Leonards Gardens and Country Park are among a record-breaking 1,797 parks and green spaces to receive a prestigious Green Flag Award this year – the mark of a quality park or green space.

This international award, now into its third decade, is a sign to the public that the spaces boast the highest possible environmental standards, are beautifully maintained and have excellent visitor facilities.

Hastings Borough Council owns all three parks and Cllr Colin Fitzgerald, its lead member for the environment, said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive Green Flag Awards for three of our park and open spaces again.

“We know how much quality green spaces matter to residents and visitors, and this award celebrates the dedication that goes into maintaining Hastings green spaces to such a high standard.

“It is a key commitment for the council to retain our green flags for Alexandra Park, St Leonards Gardens and Hastings Country Park. We recognise how important parks and green spaces are for physical and mental well-being. By retaining our Green Flags we are demonstrating our commitment to improving the quality of our parks and green spaces for everyone. Alexandra Park and St Leonards Gardens are two of our most important heritage parks and Hastings Country Park is the largest sustainably managed nature reserve in the town.”

Paul Norton, general manager operations East Region, said: “We are proud to be able to work with our partners at Hastings Borough Council to bring the best possible parks to the residents and visitors of Hastings, Retaining successive green flags is testament to the skills and hard work of the horticultural team in Alexandra park as well as the wider partnership between Hasting Borough Council and Idverde.”