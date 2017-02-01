Bag it and bin it: Council launches campaign to tackle dog fouling

Hastings Borough Council has launched a new dog foul campaign to remind residents of their responsibilities when out with their dog.

Cllr Warren Davies, the council’s lead member for the environment, said: “We take the issue of dog fouling very seriously and recognise it’s one of our residents’ main concerns. We operate a zero tolerance policy in terms of our enforcement activity and we’re committed to use direct action to keep the town clean, safe and attractive. We are asking dog owners to ‘bag it and bin it’ or face a fine of up to £1,000.

“The majority of dog owners in the town are responsible and pick up after their dog, but there is a minority that continue to ignore their duties and allow their dog to foul public places, ruining areas of our beautiful town; we would like everyone to take action and have pride in our town.

“Our new campaign will be targeting hot spot areas in the town and we are looking for help from residents to provide information so that patrols can be co-ordinated to catch offenders. If you see it, report it via our self-service system MyHastings, it only takes a minute and will help us to catch and prosecute irresponsible dog owners.”

Anyone who allows a dog in their charge to foul any area to which the public has access is committing an offence. The council’s street wardens and rangers enforce the Dog Control Orders (Borough of Hastings) 2008 and will issue a £75 Fixed Penalty Notice to anyone not clearing up after a dog.

Set up a MyHastings account at https://my.hastings.gov.uk/ to report dog fouling, missed bin collections and much more.

