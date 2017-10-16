Enterprising school pupils take part in the Kids in Town challenge

Five teams of Year 4 pupils from Eastbourne primary schools participated in the annual Junior Enterprise Challenge organised by Eastbourne Education Business Partnership in association with Chamber of Commerce.

The participating schools were : Heron Park Academy, Moira House Junior School, Langney Primary School, Stone Cross School and Pevensey & Westham CE School.

Representatives from Eastbourne Borough Council, Health Management Ltd, Eastbourne EBP and Lansdowne Hotel were on hand to assist the teams with business advice and to help with judging.

Mayor, Cllr Pat Hearn, also attended to chair the judging and to present the prizes. Prior to the challenge, the schools were asked to research local day out visits and activities for children and to establish a ‘company’ with job roles.

On the day, the challenge required the teams to produce branding and publicity materials to promote ‘Kids in Town’ and to plan a summer visitor welcome party event including a ‘goody bag’ and supporting radio advert.

Teams were judged on their branding, promotional materials, party plan, advert and presentation plus how well they worked as a team.

“We were very impressed with the team’s ideas, enthusiasm and their presentations afterwards”, commented the Mayor.

The event recognised the importance of tourism and enterprise to the local economy and aimed to put some real business lessons into context for the pupils.

As well as making learning fun, it encouraged teamwork and helped them to develop their practical skills.

“We were pleased that several schools were able to take part again this year and grateful to everyone who supported the event”, said Dr Steven Goss-Turner, Chairman of Eastbourne Education Business Partnership.

Winners Langney Primary School received the Junior Enterprise Challenge Trophy and book tokens sponsored by Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce and EDEAL.

Runners Up Moira House Junior School received book tokens sponsored by Barclays. There were also ‘I love Eastbourne’ teddies and certificates for each of the participants.