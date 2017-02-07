England et France tour de force

A delegation of French Champagne producers visited Hastings last weekend to dine of some of the areas finest cuisine (fish and chips) washed down with some equally spectacular tipple ahead of the England v France Rugby match on Saturday (February 4).

In the true spirit of Entente Cordiale (cordial agreement) with a group of local rugby supporters, six of the worlds finest Champagne producers were treated to an outstanding cod supper at Maggie’s fish and chip restaurant, Rock a Nore on Friday (February 3).

The French party led by Phillipe Brun of Roger Brun Champagne from the Grand Cru village of Aÿ in the Marne region, included representatives from Bollinger Champagne and other producers in the area.

The party arrived at the restaurant following a short trip on Hastings Miniature Railway from East Beach Street Halt to the Marine Parade Station.

During the evening guests enjoyed a selection of Roger Brun Champagnes alongside Maggie’s freshly caught cod, chips and mushy peas.

Describing himself as ‘the froggy man’ Stéphane Eckstein says they had a great weekend. “As always a very good welcome from our English friends. In the hope that we have not traumatized the English population of Hastings!”.

On Saturday the party attended the Six Nations ‘Le Crunch’ rugby game between England and France at Twickenham. England retained their ‘undefeated’ run with a 19-16 win over France.

In 2018 the group of Hastings rugby supporters will be invited to Champagne where hospitality will be reciprocated and to and attend the England away fixture.