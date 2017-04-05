Electricity problems affecting trains between Hastings and Rye

There is major disruption on the Hastings to Rye line this morning (Wednesday, April 5) due to problems with the electricity supply.

Train operator Southern says that services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed by up to 60 minutes.

The disruption, which has been caused by an electrical supply problem between Hastings and Ore, is expected to last until 11am.

Network Rail engineers are currently on the scene trying to fix the problem.

A shuttle service is operating between Rye and Ashford International services and replacement buses are in operation between Hastings and Rye. -

Arrangements have been made for Southern tickets to be accepted on Southeastern services via any reasonable route.

If your journey has been delayed by 15 minutes or more, you may be entitled to compensation for a portion of your fare - visit www.southernrailway.com/delayrepay or http://www.gatwickexpress.com/en/your-journey/delay-repay/ for details.

* Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.