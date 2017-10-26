Electric Palace hosting the eclectic Black Huts Festival

This year’s Black Huts festival takes place exclusively at the Electric Palace in Hastings Old Town.

As usual organiser Nick Johnson has come up with a cutting edge programme which embraces film, music and writing and the spaces in between.

Friday October 27 sees writer Iain Sinclair reading from his new book Last London along with poetry from former Cream lyricist Pete Brown and solo improvised double bass from Olie Brice.

On Saturday there is a rare chance to see work by visionary film maker Andrew Kotting who has joined forces with Joseph David to create Pump. The film charts a seven day voyage on a homemade pump trolley perched seven metres above the ground on 11 miles of disused Aerotrain test track.

Sunday offers a chance to immerse yourself in Hastings born film-maker Rebecca E Marshall’s poetic reveries. Short films are assembled here under the title Fever of the Light. It includes Hastings night swimming documentary Glitter and Storm and an extract from The Forest Within Me, filmed in the wilds of Siberia.

A special happening this year sees Old Town based film makers Bob and Claire Humm screening films in their amazing two seater cinema known as The Doors Building.

They will be resident at the Electric palace throughout the festival.

For full details visit www.electricpalacecinema.com or see the Black Huts Festival Facebook Page.