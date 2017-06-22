Pupils create a sea of colour and music to celebrate work of Hastings Thrives

Hastings’ promenade was a sea of colour last Friday (June 16) as hundreds of schoolchildren joined the inspiring Sky Parade.

Youngsters from 12 schools walked along the seafront – with one group starting at the Marina and the other at The Stade – before congregating on Hastings Pier to celebrate.

Sky Parade, Hastings. Photo by Sid Saunders. SUS-170618-144803001

The Sky Parade is a visible celebration of the work of Hastings Thrives which aims to overcome barriers to learning and raise the aspirations and academic achievement of young people in the area.

The celebration continues with the Sky Gardens installation, which opened in The Stade Hall on Wednesday (June 21) and will remain in place until Tuesday (June 27).

The exhibition is a showcase of aspiration and imagination from pupils at 15 local schools. It features some of the colourful creations used in the Sky Parade, as well as ‘The Dragon of a Million Suns’ and ‘The Giraffe in the Park after Dark’. The installation is created by Radiator Arts.

Liz Miles, trustee of Hastings Thrives and principal of Silverdale Primary School, said: “This is an inspiring and magical exhibition which showcases the dedication and wonderful talent of our children. We loved the idea of a garden in the sky with rainbows, birds, books on clouds and many other imaginative treasures. It’s only on for a week, so please go down to the seafront in this fantastic weather and prepare to be enthralled at a marvellous visual feast.”

The installation was kindly sponsored by the Magdalen and Lasher Trust and One Stop Carriers for Causes.

The exhibition is open from 10am to 5pm daily until June 27. On Saturday (June 24), local artist, musician and storyteller Ed Boxall will be at the Installation all day with stories to tell.

• Photos by Sid Saunders.

