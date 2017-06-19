Prestigious teaching award for primary academy principal

The principal of Ark Blacklands Primary Academy has won a prestigious Silver Pearson Teaching Award.

Selected from thousands of nominations, Lorraine Clarke was one of just 56 winners celebrated on Thank a Teacher Day, on June 16.

Mayor of Hastings Cllr Judy Rogers with Lorraine Clarke and her award, and Micky Sandall. SUS-170619-131143001

The Pearson Teaching Awards are an annual celebration of exceptional teachers, created to recognise the life-changing impact an inspirational teacher can have on the lives of the young people they teach.

The Silver Pearson Teaching Award is the category for Headteacher of the Year in a Primary School.

Lorraine was nominated by her staff for her exceptional leadership. She has been principal at Ark Blacklands Primary Academy since 2013 and has led the school from special measures to outstanding in just three years.

A spokesperson for the Academy said: “She has been clear in her vision and belief that she could make this school outstanding.

“Her high expectations of staff, pupils and herself has ensured the school provides the highest quality education to enable their pupils to be the best that they can be.”

Lorraine will now join fellow Silver Award winners at the UK final of the Pearson Teaching Awards, a glittering ceremony held in central London on October 22. There, they will find out which of them has won one of just 11 Gold Plato Awards, the UK’s ‘Oscars for Teachers’.

This ceremony, titled Britain’s Classroom Heroes, will be filmed and broadcast by the BBC as a showcase of excellence in education. Previous award presenters have included former prime ministers David Cameron and Tony Blair, acting legends Alison Steadman, Sheila Hancock and Timothy West and sports and TV personalities including Helen Glover, Brendan Cole and Nadiya Hussain.

For more details, visit www.teachingawards.com.

