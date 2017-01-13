Preschool deemed outstanding in its first Ofsted inspection

A preschool in Hastings has been rated outstanding in its first inspection by Ofsted.

In2Play Creative Preschool, based at the Bridge Community Centre, has been open for just under two years and was visited by education inspectors for the first time on December 12.

In a report published on January 5, the preschool was deemed outstanding in each of the four assessment areas - effectiveness of the leadership and management; quality of teaching, learning and assessment; personal development, behaviour and welfare; and outcomes for children.

The report stated: “The management team and staff have an uncompromising dedication to provide the very best outcomes for all children.”

It continued: “Children behave well and are extremely settled.

“Staff know children very well and have an excellent understanding of each child’s needs and abilities.”

Staff at the preschool say they believe strongly in children learning through play with a focus on outdoor learning. They follow a forest school ethos where children use tools, play with natural objects and learn to manage their own risks. They teach children to ask questions, investigate, explore and follow their interests.

The full report can be found online.

