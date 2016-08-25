GCSE results: St Leonards Academy celebrates ‘record-breaking’ year

St Leonards Academy is celebrating another record-breaking year for GCSE results.

Students were delighted after picking up their exam results this morning (Thursday, August 25), with 20 per cent of grades at A* or A and 60 per cent of students achieving passes in Maths and English.

Principal Kay Tinsley said: “We are delighted that students have achieved success across a wide range of subjects which reflect the breadth of curriculum we offer at The St Leonards Academy.

“On the back of these results, our students are now well-placed to go on with their post 16 studies and I wish them every success in the future.

“I would like to thank our committed, talented and passionate staff who work relentlessly to ensure that every student’s success is inevitable.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.