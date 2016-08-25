GCSE results: Hastings Academy students record ‘significant improvement’

Students at Hastings Academy have made a significant improvement in their GCSE results this year.

Pupils picked up their grades this morning (Thursday, August 25) and the academy has announced big improvements on last year’s results, with 42 per cent of students obtaining five A* to C including English and Maths. Maths results significantly improved on last year, with 51 per cent of students obtaining A* to C.

Hastings Academy staff say they are particularly pleased with the results in Science, History, Geography, French, Spanish and Computer Science where students excelled, placing these subjects in the top five per cent of similar schools nationally based on Fischer Family Trust indicators.

For the second year running, the academy exceeded the number of A* and A grades achieved by its students. This year, students achieved 157 A* and A grades, representing a 190 per cent improvement since 2014 where the number of A* and A grades stood at 54.

Principal Michael Brett said: “On the back of these results, our students are now well placed to go on with their post 16 studies and I wish them every success in the future. “Once again, I would like to thank our committed staff who, on a daily basis, inspire our students to achieve their personal best.“

