Delight as special school gets ‘outstanding’ in all categories

A special school has been rated ‘outstanding’ in every category by Ofsted inspectors.

Torfield School, on Croft Road, was visited by the education watchdog on September 19 and 20 and judged on its effectiveness of leadership and management; its quality of teaching, learning and assessment; personal development, behaviour and welfare; outcomes for pupils; and early years provision. It secured the top rating in each of the five assessed areas.

Richard Preece, executive headteacher, said: “Everyone at Torfield is thrilled with the findings of the Ofsted inspection team. To be graded ‘outstanding’ is an exceptional achievement for any school and this report is a reflection of the magnificent work that has been undertaken by our current staff, governors, parents and carers and of course, our fabulous children.

“The inspection team were thorough and they quickly understood the expectations we have for our pupils and the lengths we go to in order to promote independence and support achievement.

“We have exceptionally high aspirations for our children, whatever their level of need, and we work tirelessly to support them to be the best that they can be. We are all delighted and immensely proud that Ofsted has recognised all of this successful work in its report.

“Torfield School federated with nearby Saxon Mount School just over five years ago, with a joint governing body and executive headteacher for the two schools. In that time we have improved Torfield from ‘satisfactory’ – firstly to ‘good’ in the inspection report published in 2014, and now ‘outstanding’, so it has been quite a journey for us.

“Of course, we don’t see this fantastic inspection report as ‘job done’. There is no shortage of further improvements we want to make, so it is very much ‘business as usual’.”

The report states: “Outstanding leadership at all levels has resulted in the school providing the very best education for its pupils.

“Parents are delighted with the school. They praise how the school develops the self-confidence of their children.

“The personal development of pupils is at the heart of the school’s work. Behaviour is often impeccable and the school’s work to promote pupils’ personal development and welfare is outstanding.”