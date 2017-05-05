Academy nationally recognised for impressive results progress

The St Leonards Academy has been nationally recognised for its exceptional 2016 performance by the Schools, Students and Teachers network (SSAT).

Educational Outcomes data analysis from SSAT has shown that the Academy is in the top 10 per cent of schools nationally for progress.

The Academy’s SSAT Educational Outcomes award will be presented at a regional celebration event held to draw attention to the work of high-achieving, improving and innovating schools and teachers.

Sue Williamson, Chief Executive of SSAT, said: “It’s my great pleasure to commend The St Leonards Academy on their excellent 2016 performance and to have the opportunity to highlight and share their great work at an SSAT Educational Outcomes celebration event.

“We know how hard teachers work to ensure the success of every child.

“SSAT’s Educational Outcomes award recognises the professionalism, commitment and hard work of the leaders, teachers and students at The St Leonards Academy.

“A big thank you and well done to the pupils, staff and governors.”

For details on SSAT, visit the website at ssatuk.co.uk.

For details of St Leonards Academy, visit www.thestleonardsacademy.org.uk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.