Academy ‘delighted’ with Ofsted rating

A Hastings Academy, which three years ago required improvement, said it was delighted to receive a ‘good’ rating by the Office for Standards in Education (Ofsted).

Churchwood Primary Academy was also judged ‘outstanding’ for effectiveness of leadership and management; personal development, behaviour and welfare; and early years provision in its first inspection as an academy.

Three years ago, the academy was told it ‘required improvement’ by Ofsted when it joined the University of Brighton Academies Trust in 2014.

Churchwood’s principal Tracy Curl said: “We are delighted with the outcome of our first inspection as an academy. It is very satisfying that the hard work of our pupils and staff has been recognised.

“I am particularly pleased that our ambition to give our pupils the best possible start in their education has been recognised by the ‘outstanding’ judgements for our early years provision and pupils’ personal development, behaviour and welfare.”

The Ofsted report found that ‘excellent teaching, combined with high-quality care, ensured children made substantial progress from their starting points’.

Dr John Smith, chief executive of the University of Brighton Academies Trust, said: “This excellent Ofsted outcome recognises the academy’s progress on its journey to outstanding status. We look forward to continuing to provide support and challenge to the academy as it takes steps to address the small number of suggestions for further improvement in the report.”

The report also found the academy needs to ‘strengthen pupils’ learning in subjects other than English, maths and science’ by raising expectations in subjects such as history and geography.