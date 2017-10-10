Dozens of prospective new students and parents had the opportunity experience a glimpse of life at Ark William Parker Academy at its Year 6 open evening.

The main hall was packed for the Principal’s address, where guests were also given the opportunity to hear first-hand from students about their experiences at the academy.

Parents and students alike were keen to sample the displays on offer. They took part in various activities ranging from, guessing the logo in business and inactive whiteboard games in maths, to basketball shootouts, table tennis and badminton within the exceptional sports facilities.

Principal Stephanie Newman says the event was a great success. “It allowed visitors to experience the vast range of activities and opportunities the academy has to offer,” she said.

“As usual, the science department had students queueing up to take part in experiments; they were amazed when bubbles turned into huge flames and jumped when unexpected pops and bangs were created in test tubes!

“Others were intrigued with the biology dissections.

“The art department was also busy as budding artists eagerly made clay relief tiles.

“As always, food technology was extremely popular. Students were keen to decorate cakes and thoroughly enjoyed eating their masterpieces!

“The history department ran a ‘who’s who’ challenge; there were various displays in English, Geography, DT and RE and the library was open for visitors to browse the facilities.”

More than 250 prospective new students and parents/carers attended the event and Stephanie says she hopes it gave everyone a taste of life at the Academy, adding:“We enjoyed welcoming guests to our open evening. With the move from primary to secondary school drawing closer, this event gave Year 6 parents a glimpse of the life their son could have at Ark William Parker Academy.

“We were keen for parents to have the opportunity to ask questions of both staff and students to inform them when making the important decision about their son’s future education.”

Anyone who missed the event but would still like to visit the Academy, call 01424 439888 to arrange a tour.

Visit the website at: arkwilliamparker.org