Easter Fun Day a cracking success

Bluebell Ridge cat re-homing centre has announced that its Easter Fun Day was attracted a ‘fantastic’ number of visitors and was a cracking success.

The event, held last Saturday (April 15), included an Easter trail, homemade treats and fun competitions.

Visitors also had the chance to meet the cats currently resident at the centre who are looking for their furrever homes.

Bluebell Ridge Centre Manager Myra Grove says the day not only raised £540 but five moggies have possibly found new homes. “We are extremely grateful to everyone who came along and made the day a great success,” she said.

“The money raised will go towards the animals in our care.”

The next fundraising event to be held at Bluebell Ridge, which is based at Chown’s Hill, Hastings, will be a coffee morning on Tuesday, May 2, 10-12noon.

Myra added: “There will be lovely home-made cakes, a raffle and a chance for you to chat with other animal lovers. “Everyone is welcome. Entry is £2.50, which includes coffee or tea and a slice of cake

“The cattery will also be open at 11am for you to meet the cats at the centre who are looking for loving new homes.”

The centre also holds three open days throughout the year. The next one is on Sunday May 28. It will have many more stalls and entertainment.

Bluebell Ridge cat rehoming centre is owned and operated by the Sussex East and Hastings branch of the RSPCA. It is a separate charity within the national body and is entirely self-financing. Each year the branch has to raise more than £150,000 and relies on the support of the public to continue its vital work.

Last year the centre helped rescue and rehome over 200 animals in Hastings and Rother.

For further information, visit the website at: www.bluebellridge.org.uk