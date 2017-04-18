Easter fun at Priory Meadow helps hospice

St Michael’s Hospice has been given an eggs-cellent boost thanks to the fun-filled Easter activities for children at Priory Meadow Shopping Centre.

Money raised at the four-day Eggs-travaganza will be donated to the Hospice which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

Hundreds of families turned out to support the free family event which also featured colourful crafts workshops, face-painting, Easter egg hunts, and a visit by everyone’s favourite springtime character, the Easter Bunny.

Although there was no actual charge for any of the activities, people were invited to make a donation towards the hospice and the response was phenomenal, according to Priory Meadow Shopping Centre Marketing Manager, Natalie Ajibade.

She said it was heart-warming to see so many people willing to support such a deserving cause.

Natalie added: “Although we are still in the process of totting up the total of donations made, it is clear to see it will be a significant sum and will substantially add to our overall fundraising appeal in aid of St Michael’s Hospice which we are continuing throughout 2017.”

Natalie said it was a sea of smiles at the shopping centre all weekend as the Easter Bunny hopped in to hand out sweet treats and seasonal greetings to all ages.

Local mum Jess Ledsham and her daughter Ellie-mae, aged two, had their best Easter celebration ever.

“This year is the first proper Easter for Ellie Mae as she’s just about old enough to understand what a special time it is. To come along here and see so many people in such good spirits and getting involved in all the fun activities was a real thrill for her.”

Chocolate fan, Oscar Ripley, six, was so eager to join in the party that he persuaded his mum, Bernadette, to get up extra early so they could get to the shopping centre in time to make the most of all the events.

Marketing Manager, Natalie, added: “The Easter egg hunt is always a winner and this year was no different, with lots of families queuing to pick up their map and list of clues from our workshops outside Marks and Spencer.”

For details of retailers, opening times and exciting events planned at Priory Meadow visit: www.priorymeadow.com.

