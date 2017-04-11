Easter family fun at Bluebell Ridge

Bluebell Ridge (RSPCA) Cat Rehoming Centre, Chowns Hill, Hastings will be hosting some Easter family fun this Saturday (April 15), 11am-2pm.

Cat lovers are invited to hop along and support Bluebell Ridge at the free family fun day.

The centre will have an egg-citing Easter trail around the cattery where children can receive a goody bag prize at the end. There will also be an Easter raffle, competition, face painting and homemade cakes.

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet the wonderful moggy’s who, though being well-cared for at the centre, are hoping to find their furrever homes.

Bluebell Ridge is owned and operated by the Sussex East and Hastings branch of the RSPCA. It is a separate charity within the national body and is entirely self-financing. Each year the branch has to raise more than £150,000 so it relies on the support of the public to continue its vital work. Last year they helped to rescue and rehome over 200 animals in the Hastings, Bexhill and Battle area.

Centre Manager Myra Grove says rain or shine the Easter fun day will go ahead, adding: “Entry is free but donations are welcomed, with funds raised on the Easter fun day going towards the animals in our care.”

For more information, or to find out more about adopting a four-legged friend, visit the website at: www.bluebellridge.org.uk