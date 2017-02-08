Early start for United weekend game

Hastings United Football Club's match at home to Whyteleafe on Saturday will kick-off at the earlier time of 2pm.

Kick-off has been brought forward by an hour, as agreed by the opposition, due to the floodlight problem which arose during last night's (Tuesday's) game against Horsham.

All of the lights on one of the four floodlight pylons went out during the first half, but the game continued after a short delay and was played to a finish with United winning 3-0.

Club secretary Tony Cosens has today been in touch with Highlights Floodlights and the company is unable to carry out repairs until Monday morning.

