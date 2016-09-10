Dynamic raises the roof on greenhouse so volunteers can bed down this winter...

Rain won’t stop play at Alexandra Park’s Greenhouse Group this winter, thanks to the generosity of a local company who have installed a new roof for free.

The 100ft greenhouse was built in the 1930’s and the Alexandra Park Greenhouse Group aims to restore the site for community use. The group needs to raise around £140,000 to complete the project but with winter fast approaching the stucture desperately needed a new roof.

Chairman of the group, Linda Pearson contacted Hastings based Dynamic Scaffolding to ask for an estimate for a roof to cover the huge structure and was surprised and delighted when Dynamic bosses offered to do the work without charge.

“Dynamic Scaffolding, have installed a temporary plastic roof on the town’s greenhouse at Alexandra Park so that volunteers can continue to work inside the 1930s structure in rainy weather,” she said. “The work has been done for free and the community project can now flourish in the winter months.

“We are touched and overwhelmed by the generosity of this local company. It is so public-spirited.”

Matt Upton who runs Dynamic Scaffolding with fellow director Ross Garnett sent a three-man team to cover the roof’s teak timbers in Monarflex sheeting and the work took two days to complete. Scaffolders Craig Adams, Luke Destin and Jareth Mansfield removed old nails from the greenhouse’s timbers before installing the plastic sheeting.

Dynamic was started in 2009 and now employs 24 scaffolders. Ross says they like to do a lot of charity work. “We have done work for the Round Table and we sponsored the Hastings Beer Festival. We like to help the community when we can and this is a very worthwhile project.”

Greenhouse volunteers have cleared the site of trees and brambles, installed cold frames and new paths to improve access, but they need £140,000 to complete the project.

Linda said: “As well as a permanent roof, the greenhouse would include a reception and study area, raised beds and cold frames for growing plants, plant displays, a potting area and a plant sales.”

The greenhouse is open Saturdays 10.30-1pm. Visitors can buy plants or take cuttings which volunteers can grow and sell to help fund-raising. Young gardeners are welcome on Saturdays to learn about plants and how to grow them.

The site is open this Sunday (September 11) as part of national Heritage Open Days 11-4pm. www.greenhousealexpark.com