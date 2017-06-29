Driver to stand trial over death of 11-year-old boy

A driver accused of causing the death of a popular St Leonards schoolboy is to appear for trial later this year.

Richard Stemler, 69, a sales representative of Wishing Tree Road, St Leonards, is expected to face a single charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

The Crown Prosecution Service say he is due to appear for trial at Lewes Crown Court on October 9.

Pedestrian Harley Simpson, of Bulverhythe Road, St Leonards, died in hospital on November 4 last year after being involved in a collision with a silver Renault Espace on October 22 last year.

Described as “a cherished member of the Bulverhythe community”, 11-year-old Harley attended Pebsham Primary Academy before going on to The St Leonards Academy.

He was a keen and successful badminton player and also played rugby for Hastings & Bexhill RFC’s under-12 squad before his death.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.