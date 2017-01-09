Driver re-bailed over death of Harley Simpson

A motorist who was arrested on suspicion of causing the death of an 11-year-old boy, has been bailed again.

Harley Simpson, of Bulverhythe Road, was waiting to cross Bexhill Road when he was struck by a car on Saturday October 22.

He died of his injuries several days later on Friday, November 4.

On the day of the incident, a 69-year-old man from St Leonards was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs before being released on police bail.

Last month he was rearrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The man has been bailed again until March 17.

Harley, who attended Pebsham Primary Academy before going to The St Leonards Academy, played for Hastings & Bexhill RFC’s under-12 squad.

A moving memorial service took place at St Michael’s Church in Bexhill on November 28 for the popular youngster.

