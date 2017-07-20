Driver brandishes axe in Hastings road rage incident

A motorist brandished a hand-axe at another driver whose vehicle he had been tail-gating.

Police said the incident happened near the Aldi store in Rye Road, Ore, at around 5.50pm on Wednesday, July 5.

Today (Thursday, July 20) they launched an appeal for any information from witnesses.

The suspect was driving a red Renault Megane and behaving in a threatening manner towards the 19-year-old driver of the other car involved.

Anyone who saw what happened or who may have other information is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk, report details online here or phone 101, quoting serial 1141 of 05/07.

Alternatively they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

