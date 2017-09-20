Dragon Boat racers go down to the waterline for hospice

The annual St Michael’s Hospice Dragon Boat Race made a splash at Bewl Water, Lamberhurst on Saturday, September 9.

Four teams took part in the fun event and St Michael’s Hospice Community Fundraiser Laura Sully says it was a great day. “Well done to everyone who took part in this year’s Dragon Boat Race,” she said.

“As always it was a lovely day out and the Hospice sends their thanks to the four teams took part to raise money for the Hospice.”

The teams taking part this year were: ABN AMRO Commercial Finance: CSR, Airtemp Air Conditioning, Jemma Williams and her team and Kerry Hayward and her team.

Laura added: “The Dragon Boat Race is such a fun event to take part in. Last year teams of colleagues, sports groups, families and friends dressed up and grasped their paddles to raise over £4,500 for St Michael’s Hospice. “This year the aim was to splash that figure out of the water and raise even more money to support people with life limiting conditions throughout Hastings and Rother.”

Each team requires 17 people (16 rowers, one drummer) and while it’s the ultimate team-building activity for your colleagues and team mates, the Hospice also encouraged teams of family and friends to get stuck in.

Laura added: “I really appreciate all the teams who chose to raise money for the Hospice and have already had two of them express their excitement to sign up again in 2018, which is fantastic. Also, a very well done to ABN Amro, who jointly won best dressed again this year and secured a further £100 for the Hospice, on top of any sponsorship they have raised.

“We don’t have the final total yet for this event, as sponsorship is still coming in for everyone, but keep an eye out on our Facebook page and as soon as we know, we will update you.

“A big thank you to also goes to Kevin and everyone at Fund-raisers, for organising such a brilliant event and to Sean Butchers (Operations Support Manager, for East Sussex and Kent) at Tesco for providing vouchers to pay for the bananas, chocolate and water, which all the teams enjoyed between races.

Anyone who would like to sign up for next year’s Dragon Race, get involved in a fundraising event for the Hospice, or for further information, visit the website: www.stmichaelshospice.com