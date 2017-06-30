Dozens brave choppy waters to complete charity swim

Dozens of swimmers braved rough seas to complete the Tom Wheeler Memorial 1066SwimRun 2017.

Tom died of cancer aged just 17 and an annual memorial swim is held in his memory, with the proceeds going to CLIC Sargent Children’s Cancer Charity.

Charity swin at Hastings Pier in aid of CLIC Sargent caring for children with cancer' charity. Photo by Sid Saunders. SUS-170627-123051001

The 34 endurance swimmers took to the water in great spirits as the normal 1.66 mile course was shortened to 1,300m due to the choppy conditions.

It made a great spectacle for viewing from the pier and the promenade. The kayak and paddle board marshals added colour to the yellow swimming hats forging through the waves.

First out the water was local 1066Triathlete Jamie Larkin followed by two other 1066Tri Club members, Andy Bailey and Tom Hilder, in 19 minutes and 20 seconds.

First lady was Nicola Malin from London in 26:36 with Katherine O’Brien from South London Swim Club two minutes later, followed by local Julie Langdon from 1066Tri Club in 28:58.

Jo Stewart, the CEO of Hastings Pier Charity, presented the special medals on behalf of CLIC Sargent to the participants.

Television and stage actress Doon Mackichan, who lives in Hastings, was one of the swimmers.

She was part of a six-person relay team who swam the English Channel in 1998 and stars in the BBC comedy ‘Two Doors Down’.

