Donate and rumble in Crowhurst jumble

Crowhurst Horticultural Society are holding their annual Autumn Jumble Sale in Crowhurst Village Hall, this Saturday (October 28) and welcome bargain hunters and any donations to the cause.

In addition to the Jumble Sale there will be freshly picked cooking apples and Cox’s eating apples.

Teas and coffees will also be served. Doors open at 9.30am. Entry is 50p.

The society’s Chair, Mary Boorman said: “There’s lots of mixed jumble so please come along and have a rumble and find a bargain! We so look forward to seeing you all there.”

Anyone with donations for the jumble are asked to please drop them off at the Village Hall at 8am on Saturday, or call Alan for collection on 07870525441. www.crowhursthorticultural.org.uk